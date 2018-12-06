Dennis Basso Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

“This collection is about from the boardroom to the ballroom,” Dennis Basso began. “In this collection, I used men’s wear-inspired fabrics in a completely feminine way. Also, going from Indian Summer into pre-fall, because pre-fall isn’t really winter; I took a deep look into it while incorporating city to country.”

Basso’s ultrafeminine interpretation of men’s wear for women’s wear meant pinstriped dresses with lace trim, exaggerated houndstooth shapes came beaded — embroidered on a lime cocktail dress or graphic ballgown, as well as in sable on a lightweight organza jacket. Fur jackets were rendered for the lighter season in multiple bolero styles.

The collection leaned far more city than country, in a good way, and aside from men’s wear inspired, there was a stronger assortment of simpler, sportier garb. A color-blocked evening gown, a great pair of black leather trousers, a pink silk jumpsuit and trouser with brocade top, and a sheared mink and leather moto jacket. A sable and jersey zip-up jacket paired back with a sable miniskirt made for another great option for Basso’s younger clientele.