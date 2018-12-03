Elie Tahari Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Channeling what pre-fall clothing actually is, pieces for summer dressing, Elie Tahari used the oversaturated hues of Vincent van Gogh’s landscape paintings as a jump-off point. The blue and reds of a van Gogh’s work played out on several pieces, including a mix of prints, in a tightly edited collection.

A designer like Tahari knows his customer — she is decidedly a woman — and the clothing shown speaks to that lady with good dose of suiting, shown in a jacquard print, a suit dress, a few scarf prints dresses with handkerchief hems, and mix of pant shapes meant for power dressing with ease. A structured python jacket was particularly luxe addition to the mix.

Tahari isn’t reinventing the wheel here, but what he does do is add subtle details, like patent black trim on a printed suit jacket, newly developed logo hardware that is subtle to the eye and not brash, exposed darting on a white denim jacket with blue floral print, or mixing textures, like a white silk blouse with cotton sleeves that add some structure to the shoulder. The collection of small details is a push forward that gives his customer newness in pieces that update her already developed wardrobe.