Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2019

Just a reminder that for spring, Jason Wu streamlined all of his labels under the house of Jason Wu with runway filed under Jason Wu Collection and the advanced contemporary range, previously known as Grey, shifted to Jason Wu. For the latter, Wu took inspiration from the new book by his close and longtime collaborators at Putnam & Putnam, “Flower Colour Guide,” an index of flowers according to color.

The palette included petal pink, moss green and violet in addition to must-have black and gray. Wu didn’t even bother pretending that pre-fall is anything other than a summer collection. “I left all my outerwear out for fall,” he said. There was one lightweight parka; the rest of the lineup had a heavy focus on simple dresses — slips, shirtdresses and smocked and pleated styles — a soft, tailored jumpsuit, basic knits and cotton twill separates. It was a straightforward collection of pieces that deliver easy style to an everyday wardrobe.