Kimora Lee Simmons Pre-Fall 2019

Kimora Lee Simmons has had a successful trajectory creating packable and polished blouses and dresses that suit her busy lifestyle. She took the brand a step further for pre-fall, offering a mix of eclectic party attire, edgy daywear and breezy summer separates with an urban jungle theme running through it.

There was a noticeable thread of ease that speaks to both consumer demand for work-to-dinner attire and the collection’s summer delivery window. Elevated pajama sets in a navy watercolor pattern were lightweight and office appropriate, as was a tropical print wrap top that doubled as a jacket when left undone. Flirty sequin dresses with ruffle flounce and a billowy floral tent dress would be great for destination weddings. Another dress in the same watercolor pattern had a built-in bustier and cut with just one seam to provide a falling drape in the back.

Simmons delivered on comfort, too. Tie-dyed stretch leather, an edgier offering for the brand, was lined with silk. Denim pieces featured patchwork in clean ways, like jeans with two-tone construction or a dress with the illusion of a corset overlay. She rounded out the range with updates to her signature blouses, including a great military green silk wrap blouse and one with playful micro sequin beading on the cuffs.