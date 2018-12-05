Lorod Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

For pre-fall, Lorod’s Lauren Rodriguez mashed up the brand’s signature play on workwear and American craft details with a playful spirit à la sporty uniforms and new takes on fashionable utilitarian garb. Inspiration from “A League of Their Own” resulted in a lightweight washed silk baseball dress and bowling shoes, a part of their third collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, with stitching meant to resemble baseballs while sporty ephemera pictorials were scattered on tighter under layers in a “(Robert) Rauschenberg-inspired assemblage-collage.”

While it was unclear of cofounder Michael Freels’ involvement for the latest collection, creative director and cofounder Rodriguez mentioned she’s running the show solo, and impressively so. Workwear-inspired denim and suiting was offered for the first time in men’s sizing, although the brand has been long worn by both genders, as were crafty knits, another expanded category, that paid homage to American craft with whipstitching and patchwork.

From polka-dotted or apricot-colored suiting to fine-gauge knits with swirly folds that mimicked the coiled lining of air force uniform flight jackets, the lineup felt fresh while adhering to the strengths of the brand’s DNA.