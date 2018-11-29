Marissa Webb Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Devotees of Marissa Webb know they can count on men’s wear influences and a perennial inclination toward high-waisted silhouettes. The designer is known to balance a hard-soft dichotomy drawn from her tomboyish demeanor. She’s the type that gets excited talking through shades of military green.

She opted to focus on those passions for pre-fall — eschewing a seasonal inspiration — in order to hit reset and deliver on seasonless clothes for a casual lifestyle. “It’s a palette cleanser in a way,” she said during a preview. “It is really about those emotional things that are wear-whenever moments.”

Keep in mind, though, seasonless clothes in the Webb vernacular still feature elements of elevated quirk. Take, for instance, the playful cropped blazers and shirt jackets that could be worn either boxy or tucked into any number of high-waisted leather pants, paper-bag shorts and distressed jeans, or the offbeat shirting and denim.

She injected a natural, wearable ease by keeping silhouettes loose and vintage-inspired, as with cozy sweatshirts with asymmetrical, frayed hems or a reworked and layered military jacket created with a DIY approach akin to how she repurposed vintage finds growing up.

The collection conveyed Webb’s strengths as a designer, and resetting the brand read as a commitment to authenticity.