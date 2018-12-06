Monse Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Woof. Monse’s pre-fall collection was a dog, but in a good way. Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim aren’t dog owners, but they’re dog lovers. They laced their pre-fall collection with dog inspo, from a Disney collaboration to shoes made with dog leashes to their look-book shoot, which featured 30 dogs available for adoption from six local pet rescue organizations. It was cute on multiple levels.

Through the Disney collaboration, Pluto appeared on a hoodie, jeans and embroidery on a patchwork bandana print coat. For those who aren’t dog lovers, or are but don’t want to wear their pets on their sleeves, the bulk of the collection was devoted to Monse’s signature, sophisticated men’s wear-derived deconstruction. “It always starts with taking a men’s jacket every season and figuring out how to make it fresh,” said Garcia. They turned them inside-out to show off the linings, which resulted in a cool patchwork effect on spliced jackets, skirts, pants and shirts with multiple necks on women’s looks and the unisex/men’s line they introduced for spring.

Garcia noted that they worked with lace for the first time, cutting it in a baseball pattern that aligned with a latent collegiate theme of varsity jackets and shirts labeled with “Monsedale.” More appealing and less cutesy were the new camouflage and paisley bandana prints on oversized shirts, pants, sporty coats and wrap skirts.