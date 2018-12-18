Naeem Khan Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Naeem Khan lives in a world of opulence. Elaborately embroidered gowns, as in one this season with captivating floral appliqué, and drama, like red and navy iterations of a bridal jumpsuit with overskirt, factor heavily into his seasonal offerings. But with jumpsuits and short flirty dresses accounting for 40 percent of his bridal business, Khan is aware of a want for ease. His previous endeavors from spring and resort, especially, have focused on separates and an approachable glamour for a younger clientele.

He continued that narrative for pre-fall, and the range of occasions was quite vast. For girls not quite ready for a long-term commitment, Khan offered sheer beaded jackets and delicate yet formal sweaters that easily transitioned day-to-night for multiple wear opportunity. Silhouettes remained relaxed, as in sequined or drawstring pants with skin-baring side strips that maintained an element of allure. He offered new bold jungle and tropical prints for summer destinations, too, cut into lightweight, packable dresses and a body-curving caftan. The real standouts here were minimalistic dresses influenced by his time at Halston, including sequin knit dresses that form like liquid on the body and a new version of a caftan in seductive red that’s fitted in front and falls in the back.