Nanushka Pre-Fall 2019

“Effortless femininity that reflects the brand’s signature, modern nomadic aesthetic infused by Seventies interior design inspiration. I’m really attracted to the Seventies interiors and also the Seventies architecture,” Budapest-based Nanushka designer Sandra Sandor said of her vast pre-fall collection, pointing to Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill and Mexican artist Javier Senosiain. The collection leaned more Bofill than Senosiain with clean lines and an earth tone palette but the largest inspiration came from Seventies-inspired interiors and upholstery. For instance, velvet puffed bags and vegan leather garments such as a quilted, updated version of its Hude puffer jacket embodied a comfortable yet clean upholstery. Prints were also inspired by vintage duvets: a washed floral tank top and underlayer set or new snake print on a button-up shirt and skirt combination and updated puffer jacket.

The nomadic aesthetic — “the essence of the Nanushka philosophy” — that is rooted in the brand’s Hungarian roots flowed through in relaxed, elongated silhouettes such as long sweaters piled over skirts or daydresses with Western hints on their pockets and collars. Sandor also used tonal, fabric covered rope and tie-techniques to emphasize the female figure. There were wrapped silk dresses as well as front-tie napa leather offerings. Accessories included a mix of real and faux fur: a new puffer bag shape, updated tube sandals with platforms and bunched point-toe flats, all of which elevated the looks another degree.