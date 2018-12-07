Galleries

Collection

Nicole Miller featured her pre-fall collection on a character who embodied its mix of tough and tender — model and professional skydiver Alyona Subbotina.

“I had such a strong personality wear them. She worked into the story because I felt I always design for that strong girl who has the feminine soft side and the edge together,” Miller mused. Camouflage prints with tiny flowers were mixed with dark floral prints on multiple easy dresses, and most memorably on an oversize utility coat. One little black dress had bows sewn all over it. “If you’re a goody-two-shoe, you make it all bows, and if you’re a badass, you make it all knots or let it hang, but I showed it half and half for duality,” the designer explained.

Miller referred to her light-colored floral frocks as “the sweeter things in life,” and mixed in bomber jackets and half-leather, half-cotton denim pants to toughen them up.