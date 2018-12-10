Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim felt they hit their stride with their spring collection. “We finally found a language everybody was happy with — buyers, editors, friends,” Garcia said during a preview of pre-fall. “We wanted to continue that energy.” He explained that the positive reaction was to eclectic fabrics and soft dressing, so they delved into a Hindi and Indian men’s wear-inspired lineup centered on rich, elaborate fabric treatments, such as dense jacquards, scarf prints and intarsia furs, handled in easy, soft silhouettes. Colors were intense —gold, orange, pink and metallic — and prints and fabric treatments were intricate but offset by relatively simple silhouettes. Dresses and tunic tops came in languid, draped scarf styles, and there was denim and spare workwear day pieces to pare back some of the more elaborate Eastern references. Embroidered gowns were kept lightweight, and Garcia and Kim found a new use for one of the house’s signature fabrics — wool crepe — on solid evening gowns in simple yet dramatic shapes. There were also new bags in floral-printed leather and sleek, mini evening styles, including one that can be worn as a necklace.