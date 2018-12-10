Prabal Gurung Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

The 2019 Golden Globes nominations were revealed last week, which means celebrity stylists will be clamoring to secure the most desirable evening looks for the next few months. Lucky for them, Prabal Gurung always goes gown-heavy each pre-fall. There were some truly glamorous options here with a thoughtful degree of comfort, such as an elegant pale pink gown cut with abandon, a sexy sequined hybrid wrap dress and an alluring wrinkle-free red jersey gown with an asymmetric neckline that could be fussed around any which way.

But it wasn’t all glitz and glam, and the simultaneously optimistic and casual thread of the ready-to-wear could be attributed to Gloria Steinem and the influx of elected female leaders to the House of Representatives in November. Bell-bottom jeans and a denim shirtdress with colorful contrast stitching winked at the women’s movement in the Seventies, while a tailored plaid blazer with playful bell sleeves was without question for confident, empowered women of today. Gurung championed a sense of eclectic freedom in the vibrant mix of colors (an orange suit, a turquoise sequined gown), and prints (saturated tiger prints on a lightweight shirtdress; actual tigers on a silky pajama top, a notable trend for the season).

Men’s wear, which Gurung debuted in September, served as an easy complement to the women’s wear, utilizing the same prints and fabrics in an offering that was decidedly more streetwear-focused. Here were loosely cut athletic silhouettes and lots and lots of utility pockets on jackets and cargo pants. Many of the pieces were gender-fluid, too — a recent cultural trend — like effortlessly cool bicolor sweaters that would look equally great over chiffon gowns or baggy shorts.