Rag & Bone brought the focus back to denim for their pre-fall collection. Women’s denim was given branding updates like enlarged, lifted back pockets with new leather tags and a reintroduction of their signature stitched “RB,” and fit into six style categories based on their rise length. Within the categories were varying styles — flared, wide leg, rigid, straight, skinny, etc. — and paired with daydresses and oversize boxy Ts. Technical paperbag waist pants and shorts, as well as a small array of white linen pieces also made their way into the commercial lineup.