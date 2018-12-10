Red Valentino Pre-Fall 2019

In an effort to show the brand’s inclusiveness, Pierpaolo Piccioli recruited 23 students from Rome’s Accademia di Belle Arti for his look-book shoot, encouraging students to maintain their natural day-to-day looks while donning clothes from the Valentino Red pre-fall collection that they felt most comfortable in. The result? Romance tinged with toughness.

There was a lot of black. But it wasn’t all dark; rather, it was quite ethereal and pretty. There was an underlying inspiration from “Black Swan,” seen in delicate, ballet-inspired ruffles and sheer silhouettes. Pretty point d’esprit skirts offset cool outerwear, like a glossy puffer coat, cropped leather jacket or graphic black-and-white chunky cardigans. There were also a couple of boys in black; it wasn’t technically a men’s launch as the brand had included men’s wear in its 2003 debut, but it’s been a while. The collection evolved into pretty dresses in blush tones and light prints, such as peonies and mini hearts. Knitwear was cozy and oversized across the board, meant to be layered, and featured the brand’s seasonal push for logos, which read “I have a crush on you” and “heart breaker,” woven alongside a heart pierced with an arrow.