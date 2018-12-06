Rosetta Getty Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Rosetta Getty has her own distinct point of view for her collections, but she always looks to the work of an artist she admires for references on colors, textures and prints, bringing them into her own language. For pre-fall it was Anna Ostoya, who works in collage photography, dynamic color and three-dimensional forms. “After visiting Ostoya’s studio in the Lower East Side in New York this summer, I was fascinated by the paintings she was making for her upcoming show at Bortolami,” said Getty, who photographed her look book in Ostoya’s studio.

Ostoya’s use of various textures inspired Getty to branch out with her own fabrics, using bouclé fleece, Japanese denim and water-repellent poplin. She worked them on her signature organic but minimal silhouettes, and infused the lineup with colors and a grid pattern divined from Ostoya’s work. Pale blue looked cool and fresh for summer, which is what pre-fall is essentially, and Getty managed to make orange, a not-so-easy color, look approachable on liquid satin slips and a skirt. There was a lot of reworking and reestablishing collection signatures in the new colors and patterns, and it was nice to see Getty’s expansion of denim in white and black, particularly cropped pants and jackets.