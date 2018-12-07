Sachin & Babi Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia have found e-commerce to be invaluable insight into consumer behavior. They started offering international shipping last month and have received orders from Qatar, UAE and Australia, to name a few surprising locations. They’re known for fanciful gowns at accessible pricing, yet e-commerce has shown a demand for refined evening separates as well.

They offered many. There was a monochromatic group of wardrobe pillars that included a knit flutter sleeve top or one with an asymmetric flowy drape, both of which could easily transgress casual territory. That was the hallmark of the collection, which the designers attribute to customers’ evolving style and needs. (They were reminded not long ago that gala season, aka the need for gowns, spans less than half the year.)

There were soft pastels, sparkly jewel tones, pops of sunshine yellow and a “country chic” group that transitioned day-to-evening. Imagine lightweight floral robe coats working for a summer wedding, or prairie skirts for everyday when paired with a wrap-front bodysuit that had slight puff sleeves. A common thread of ease and fluidity could be extracted from silk dresses that were playful but still dressed up. A chic black gown with flutter sleeves connected by fancy buttons was pure red carpet elegance.