See By Chloé Pre-Fall 2019

- Galleries
- Collection
In the late Eighties and early Nineties, Amy Arbus took her first street-style photographs in New York. For pre-fall, the Parisian See by Chloé girl channels those streets — “a time when youth culture thrived amidst the city’s diverse social scenes” — clad in a juxtaposition of boyish-prep-meets-fresh-femininity. Cue Prince of Wales carrot pants paired with a lilac, Victorian-inspired ruffled shirt and chunky clogs, or a varsity poncho over a drop-hem day dress and paisley pussy-bow blouse.
Paisley prints and embroidered trims ran their course throughout in faded and dusty blues on flirty matching sets and breezy dresses, while sweaters — from chunky ribbed or slightly distressed dresses to sweater vests and cardigans — kept looks cool. A particularly great paisley sweater, paired with oversized denim shorts, made for a great mash-up, as did the strongest look: a gold brocade button-up shirt, cinched under a wide belt and paired with a paneled gray denim and beige cotton carrot pant. The lineup gave modern interpretation to Arbus characters of yore.