Self-Portrait Pre-Fall 2019

American soccer star, Ashlyn Harris is currently focused on the World Cup that will take place in France this June, but she insists the sporting event is also ripe for major fashion moments.

The goalkeeper has a genuine interest in fashion (favoring brands like Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Versace) — she not only appears in Umbro's campaigns as an ambassador but works with the brand's team to help style her photo shoots.

"What I love so much about being a part of Umbro and the partnership is they authentically let me be me," she said of collaborating with the British heritage activewear brand, which is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year.

"I like to be able to pick pieces from the women's side and the men's side and I make them my own. Honestly, what you see me in is what I would wear every single day. Everything that you see in any of these pictures is something that I genuinely stand behind."