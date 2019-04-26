  View Gallery — 24   Photos

According to designer Han Chong: “Self-Portrait is made for women who want to look and feel effortless all the while being the best dressed in any room. For pre-fall 2019, the collection consists heavily of our signature lace with a touch of newness such as leopard print devoré and sequins. The millinery alleys of Jerusalem inspired the vibrant pops of cadmium yellow and cherry matching the heat of the summer.”

Self-Portrait Pre-Fall 2019

