Self-Portrait Pre-Fall 2019

Virgil Abloh was joined by Gigi Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Cam Newton, and others Wednesday night for a dinner celebrating his exclusive collection for Saks Fifth Avenue.
“The window is a romantic idea of a department store on Fifth and Madison, as the streets of the world. I’ve always looked at Off-White, or fashion in this capacity, as a means to communicate and tell a story. So I have an endless pit of inspiration of things that I see and experience for the brand,” Abloh said.
“And so with Saks, I love creating a personal narrative of what my brand is and speaking to their following. And the ‘Fine Arts’ and the different disciplines — art, architecture, music, fashion, design — represents the windows that we did at street level, but those truly make up my sources of inspiration, which I pour into the clothing,” he added.
