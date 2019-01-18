St. John Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Landscapes of California were noted as inspiration for St. John’s latest collection, but it didn’t seem to extend beyond the palette of navy, earth and desert tones or a few of the brand’s great, easy-going staples — swingy trousers, a knit poncho.

Animal prints, African-textile-inspired basket weave trim, hand-beaded crystals and chain straps made for a hodgepodge of the rest of the collection’s ready-to-wear, with hummingbird-, bee- and butterfly-inspired jewelry to top it all off. Alone, a graphic, floor-length zebra jacquard dress or modern, tonal leopard suit set made for the strongest of the lot but as a collection, it was a lot. The pivot from spring’s minimalism to pre-fall’s more tricked-out lineup was due to the brand’s desire to more directly reach their younger clientele, who often enters through their eveningwear. The brand also noted that as of pre-fall, they are officially discontinuing the use of exotic animal skins and fur — although there was no faux for in sight for the collection either.