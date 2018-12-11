Staud Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

“Sand, summer, sea,” Sarah Staudinger described of the beginnings of her latest collection for Staud. From the sand, terry cloth was introduced à la striped three-piece sets — cropped top, skirt, duster — with matching bucket hat and Bisset bag, as well as beach ready cover-ups — raw-edge seashell-colored linen sarongs with raw edges, jumpsuits and tunics and men’s wear-inspired button-ups. Summer was encapsulated through an array of adorable picnic inspired garb in poppy hues like tablecloth gingham compact knit playsuits and matching sets and plenty of crudite emblazoned offerings. The best foodie-looks included a salad printed waffle minidress with matching cardigan or a matching neon green knit set with fringe made of mini glass lemons (and matching croakies). To round out the collection, vibrant technical tube tops, skirts, shorts and dresses of varying lengths referenced the sea with pull-ties to create volume and billowing sleeves.

Accessories were a hit as well — old bags had new prints (gingham) or fabrics (linen and lizard) while new bags came triangular (big and small) and cylindrical; there were even leather sunglass-case attachments and matching sandals to complete the looks. The lineup was playful and encapsulated the fresh summer feeling through the more see-now-buy-now array, perfect for an Instagram-worthy snapshot in the warmer months.