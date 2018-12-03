Tadashi Shoji Pre-Fall 2019

  View Gallery — 26   Photos


A dark and moody palette inspired by views of a garden at night proved to be the backbone of Tadashi Shoji’s latest collection. Florals and vines came in abundance — printed, rendered in lace, sequined — on a variety of occasion dresses. Some worked, as in an off-theme, floor-length black gown with built-in capelet in his signature embroidery, which is more often seen in his bridal collection, but welcomed in ready-to-wear, or an off-the-shoulder purple and green embroidered floral gown. Printed jersey knit offerings, from caftans to shorter cocktail dresses, felt less refined. The designer also carried over two ombré offerings from spring, but this time as full-length, ruched and tiered gowns.

