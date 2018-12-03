Tadashi Shoji Pre-Fall 2019

The proper, official breakout of an actor might seem a sudden overnight appearance to the casual filmgoer — ‘isn’t this the guy that was in that other movie?’ — but, as evidenced by the career path of actor Stephan James, it involves years of carefully selected roles, all converging to get you in front of that dream director, for that latest big project. And if those happen to come out during the same awards season? Well, that confirms breakout status even more. James’ season began at the start of November, opposite “this little indie actress by the name of Julia Roberts” in the Amazon series “Homecoming.” James plays Walter Cruz, a military veteran under the care of Roberts’ Heidi Bergman, a therapist who treats vets at the Homecoming facility for post-traumatic stress disorder. On Dec. 14, he will be seen in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” written and directed by Barry Jenkins in his follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Moonlight.” The story, an adaptation of the 1974 James Baldwin novel, follows Fonny (James) and Tish (KiKi Layne), a young Harlem couple in love dreaming of a future together while trying to free Fonny from a false crime accusation. “For me, when you look at doing things that are important and doing art that reflects life, and art that reflects your society, this is sort of a no-brainer,” James tells @leighen of the projects. Read more on WWD.com. 📸: @timothy_smith_ Styled by @thealexbadia #wwdeye #stephanjames