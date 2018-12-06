Galleries

For their latest collection, the designers of Tse stayed on the course of their multiseason inspiration from the Kutch region of Gujarat with a new focus on the sartorial details of the Rabari women. Garment ornamentations were reinterpreted into braided trims, smocking and subtle lacework while Rabari tattoos were translated into pointelle stitching on luxurious cashmere and fine gauge wool clothing in a palette, also derived from their dress, of mixed reds, inky purples, spiced coral and lighter neutrals.

The brand’s standard double-faced cashmere offerings came with new details: in allover tonal, weave or smocked stitching or with subtle braids along shoulders and pointelle stitches down the chest. A double-faced cashmere miniskirt-and-jacket set made for a perfect day-on-the-town look versus drapey cardigans for a night in. A wonderful new pleated category of Italian merino wool (an important new fabric for the brand) pants, dresses and skirts brought depth and volume to the lineup while a reversible logo-like “T” double-knit shirt and wraps winked at an upcoming capsule that will celebrate the brand’s anniversary.