“In summer, everyone’s tan. Everyone feels thinner even if they’re not…maybe it’s just the tan…but for me, I make happy clothes and clothes that try to make you feel happy and like you’re on vacation while grinding it out in the city,” Warm designer Winnie Beattie mused. The designer used knowledge from her own store, customer requests of buy-now warm-weather pieces, combined with requests from her buyers for transitional pieces that can still sit on the floor come early fall, as well. Envisioning those warm summer nights, Beattie designed a lovely collection to appease both.

There were easy printed voile dresses — floral mumus, geode minis — or washed silk jumpsuits with pussy bows and rompers fit for Beattie’s clambake nights in Amagansett, N.Y., that also stayed true to her unwavering versatility. Throw on one of her washed macro-floral printed silk or striped cotton dresses with a pair of Manolos for a summer wedding or dirty Chucks for running around, either worked wonderfully. Plaid “rainbow” cover-ups — a matching surf poncho and trouser — took the place of summer sweaters (because sweaters in the summer is “like admitting it’s cold, which is a horrible, sad thing,” Beattie quipped) made a stellar addition to the lineup. The collection’s throw-on, lived-in sensibility held all the allure of easy-summer living with the refined touch of Beattie’s handwork.