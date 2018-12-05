Galleries

Minimalist and alluring, masculine and feminine, structured and fluid. Yigal Azrouël thrives in these harmonious forces. “It’s about textures, it’s about movement and deconstructing pieces,” he said of the collection at his showroom inside the new Greenwich Village WeWork.

Azrouël maintains a polished hand in his designs, so even takes on deconstruction are slight and clean, like a standout pieced-together knit dress consisting of contrast cuffs, wool cashmere body, pleated silk and lightweight construction. Asymmetry proved to be the most provocative element to his lineup, ranging from demure pleated or gathered dresses to drapey elegant tops.

He emphasized soft dressing by using natural cotton for shirting and breathable twill for dresses to highlight the collection’s buy-now appeal for summer. The only sense of fall came through in gummy leather and the rainproof glossed twill plaid cut into edgy and sophisticated outerwear.

Pieces were meant to be layered and built into a year-round wardrobe. There was a certain chicness to pleated button downs that could pair equally with a matching wrap skirt or pants featuring the designer’s signature statement utility pockets. Therein lies the brand’s strength: There isn’t much hanger appeal, but pieces are easy to wear and feature precise cuts and elevated details to embolden each wearer.