Chloé Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Natacha Ramsay-Levi built on the key elements that have become associated with the Chloé look since taking over the creative helm three seasons ago, moving between the clashing colors and prints of the line’s Seventies mix and a more proper bourgeois vibe à la Eighties — with a dash of Victoriana in the tie-neck blouses.

“The way we do fashion now is a lot about remixes and transformation, doing something new with something old,” she said.

The collection’s boho vibe was on fine form, as always without too much of a romantic tilt, with the designer folding feminine soft elements like printed silk blouses and scarves into hard-edged looks. Key ingredients included Carnaby Street-inspired velvet; trompe l’oeil-printed houndstooth fabrics that gave a horsey, “Wuthering Heights” flavor, and utilitarian wear.

Standout silhouettes included a flower-print, high-neck sweater with billowing sleeves and long, ribbed cuffs worn under a silk dress in a patchwork of flower prints with asymmetric flounces; a black silk, Victoriana-style, tie-neck blouse with a big, white, lace collar worn with high-waisted flared shorts in a cool, wool, check fabric; and a high-neck blouse in a bourgeois, chain-link print with a signature horse logo, jacquard, knitted vest, worn with ultra-long, flared purple pants.

Giving a palpable accessories push, the designer finished off the looks with plenty of bold crafty jewelry pieces inspired by an aluminum ring her son made for her birthday, chunky Seventies-inspired shoes and a bag — including the covetable new padlock style The Aby — with almost every look.