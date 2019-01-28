Each Other Pre-Fall 2019

Marking a clear departure from its usual punchy looks, Each Other decided to focus on one of its signature style traits for pre-fall: carving a sculptured feminine silhouette out of men’s wear pieces.

Inspired by the sensual architecture of John Lautner, the collection looked back to Seventies prints and shapes, which were reworked to show a bit more skin. A classic gray striped suit featured buttoned slits alongside trouser legs and sleeves, while an off-the-shoulder minidress, a standout piece among the looks, was sculpted out of two different printed suit jackets. Metallic suits with a pinched-in waist were ideal for eveningwear, as was an elegant trenchcoat with a luxurious velvet back.

The brand, which is celebrating its seventh birthday, has decided to exclude leather and fur from its collections, preferring the softest fake fur for teddy-like short coats and vegan bio-leather, made from apple waste, for a long belted jacket.

It also experimented with lithotherapy, collaborating with an expert in crystals to select semiprecious stones to use as buttons on suits and jackets. These were varnished to allow machine washing, and were an elegant addition to the more polished looks of the collection: a malachite button finished off a sleek satin suit jacket, and a white howlite oval served as a fastening to a structured houndstooth coat.

Each Other also presented a capsule collection with Amanda Wall, a line of silk shirts and jersey T-shirts printed with the artist’s watercolors, the proceeds of which will benefit L.A.-based charity Free Arts.