Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

The vibe was dressy, even for the daywear. Propositions included long tuxedo-inspired coats and sequin bustier tops.

Key prints included an arty paint strokes design applied to everything from the knits to a lovely red carpet-worthy Champagne and black bustier gown in mikado satin.

A chain motif worked its way across items including a pleated black tulle skirt with striking gold chain embroidery, a black bomber and as a print on a blazer, giving an Eighties vibe. A simple black dress sported fine gold chain details bordered with black lace, with lines accentuating the waist.

Other highlights included an embroidered teal coat with leg-of-mutton sleeves and integrated gold dragon head-shaped belt — possibly a call to China — with the dragon hardware also used on the leather goods.