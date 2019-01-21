Giambattista Valli Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Talk about a rallying cry: For pre-fall, Giambattista Valli said his woman “doesn’t only thrive in cocktail wear,” she’s also active, up-to-speed and a global citizen. His collection bore that out, ranging from cocktail to activewear, all with the designer’s old-world charm and couture flourishes — a puff of ostrich feathers here, sequin embroidery there, and a mix of mink and snakeskin for a short coat.

Valli worked with a palette of winter pastels, including baby pink and pale yellow, for the evening looks, while day was more about black. Standout pieces included a short pink mink adorned with strips of water snakeskin and a lineup of fluttery silk dresses, long and short, draped or embroidered. A short off-the-shoulder one in pleated Lurex felt youthful and sporty.

For day, Valli took to the streets with tracksuits that blossomed with Lurex flowers, nylon jackets that were embroidered with cherry blossoms or sequin hoodie tops. Sweaters were patched with lace or faux fur, while draped and ruched nylon looks, such as a coat and cropped jacket, were a terrific balance of tough and sweet. Valli said his aim was “to add value to plainness, without dismissing function.”

In the same street-sweet vein were Valli’s sneakers, which sprouted poufs of pink ostrich feathers. Stilettos had similar flourish, covered in fluffy ostrich or emu, and looking as if they’d been swiped from the closet of “The Muppet Show.”