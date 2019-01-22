Hermès Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Adhering to the confines of the Hermès universe — an especially pure form of luxury — Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski turned to geometry, which she twisted slightly, for added freshness. She kicked off the show with a black cashmere coat, trimmed with leather to highlight the asymmetry of a front flap. This was paired with nice stomping boots — a kind of modified riding boot, but with slightly rounder toes and soles made of rubber instead of leather.

Elaborating on the first piece, similar cuts came in a slightly muted red and included a handsome, trim poncho with thin, leather piping, and worn with a matching skirt.

Beautiful, if a bit twin-set prim. Perhaps sexier with the right pair of designer jeans? There were jeans on the runway, paired with denim boots — which felt a good match.

Sleek scarf-like leopard-printed dresses introduced vigor — the sleek, Hermès kind — bringing an animal touch to the exotic backdrop of tropical flowers.

The designer more than fulfilled the call for outerwear — feverish demand up and down the scale has brands of every class pumping out ever-diverse options. Here the offer was plush, including a long, puffy leather coat, with quilted zigzags and a stunning blue wrap coat with a bold, mink collar in a darker blue. Handbags, the house staple, ranged from a dark blue 24/24 to a camel alligator Swift, in the shape of books strapped together.

Vanhee-Cybulski may be discrete, but she runs a tight ship, judging by the consistency of her collections which unfailingly channel this house’s flavor of luxury: impeccably chic and well above the fray.