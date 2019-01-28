Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

For pre-fall, Isabel Marant offered a collection of strong silhouettes for the fashion-minded in want of ease — toeing the label line. She emphasized shoulders, her signature, which felt especially prominent this season, offering them firmly, power-suit style, on a collarless boiler suit as well as a double-breasted plaid suit jacket. They were accentuated in layers — four pleats on each side — on a printed dress, and slowly gave way to wide, puffed out sleeves on a comfortable rendition of the burgundy boiler suit.

Standouts included a buttery, brown leather blouse and trouser set — slightly gathered at the shoulders, the top had slightly bulky sleeves and was paired with elegant, high-waisted trousers in the same material. A tan corduroy dress was handsome in a similar way, with puffy sleeves that were tightly cinched at the wrist in a nice balance of structure and flow. Elegant, monochrome looks, in both cases, which highlighted the stylishness of the cuts.

Outerwear included a fuzzy ivory wool coat and an ultra-light rain trench. The label continues its expansion, with a new store in Milan and plans for further locations in Brussels and Barcelona in the coming months.