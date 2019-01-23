Maticevski Pre Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

For his first dedicated pre-fall offering, Toni Maticevski carried through the poisonous flower theme he channeled for spring. The dramatic gowns he is best known for came in structured silk and evocative of the calla lily, or in a more fluid patchwork of polka-dot tulle and silk in shades of orange, red and black encrusted with three-dimensional silver sequin blossoms.

He transgressed with several looks more suitable for day, albeit in his specific sculptural register. These included a three-piece skirt suit in bonded neoprene, one side a vivid orange hue; the other a subtle black and gray Prince of Wales check, its cummerbund belt given sequin flower details and a patent branded patch. Oversized coats in tweed or boiled wool, wide pants and loose tops with contrasting bonded edging completed the lineup.