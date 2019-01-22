Nehera Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Nehera’s pre-fall offering took inspiration from the humble artist’s smock, yielding a collection of practical, roomy clothing that offered a feminine spin on workwear.

Bauhaus tapestry prints and wide, cropped quilted pants and jackets mingled with soft, comfy cowl-neck merino sweaters, double-collared shirts and collarless shirtdresses in a palette of neutrals spiked with yellows and blues and a rich chocolate brown. Particularly striking was the golden honey shade of a quilted yellow coat with graduated diamond stitching.

The Slovakian label added clever design details like sleeves that could be buttoned up or the sleeves pulled loose to transform them into a cape-like top.