Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Forget Brexit — Julien Dossena celebrated a British approach to dressing, mixing together aristocratic nods with rock ‘n’ roll and grunge elements, including androgynous slim-cut suits in equestrian-inspired checks, and a modern, slick spin on the kilt.

A decorative military coat had a Jimi Hendrix vibe, while outerwear included a shaggy sheepskin coat conjuring Anita Pallenberg.

Showing a feminine, more romantic side was a line of bias-cut satin dresses, including one in a Thirties-style with cape sleeves and a wallpaper print, which was lovely, with the sweetness broken by cowboy boots.

Spins on the house’s signature metallic pieces included mesh tops in plaid or floral prints, the latter mixed with black lace. A sharply cut tan biker jacket sported black elasticized inserts at the elbow. With this idea of mixing ease with decorative elements — cool juxtapositions included a ribbed dress in dusty florals with a golden chain overlay — the designer’s voice in the context of the house’s heritage grows increasingly confident.