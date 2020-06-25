Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2020

This collection, completed well before London went into lockdown, drew on the British landscape, rocks and minerals, and historic flora, including the thistle and the Glasgow Rose. As always with McQueen’s pre-collections, there was lots of sharp tailoring, lightweight leather, and drama for day and evening.

Slim suits came in solid gold, or with two-toned gold and black jackets, while ribbed, chunky knits curved around the body creating sculptural volumes. Creative director Sarah Burton worked feather-light leathers into tough bandage tops, jaunty miniskirts with wavy hemlines and a slim, tailored coat.

Embellished eveningwear shone with metallic sparkle, while vines, leaves and stylized flowers blossomed and twisted their way across lavish gowns and gossamer dresses.