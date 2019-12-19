Cecilie Bahnsen Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Season after season, Cecilie Bahnsen keeps building on the charming, romantic universe she has created with her namesake brand, filled with puff sleeves, frothy dresses and pastel hues.

For her latest pre-fall collection, she revisited those much-loved signatures, being a firm believer in the power of a classic and in offering her clients something timeless they’d want to pass on to their daughters. Dresses came in midi lengths and featured romantic bow embellishments, subtle pleats and delicate woven fabrics, which added a vintage flair to the pieces.

But Bahnsen also injected a tougher mood here, by layering the dresses over more masculine-looking knits, pairing them with combat boots and adding some tailoring to the mix.

“For me this time, it was very important to add a masculine kind of contrast to the collection and therefore we looked at the uniforms of Catholic school boys from the 19th century,” said the designer, adding that the ideas for the monochrome looks in the range and the layering she used to update the silhouettes of dresses, sparked from those uniform references.

An oversize jacquard coat and a short suit using black, embroidered tulle made for some of the strongest additions in the collection.