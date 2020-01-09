Huishan Zhang Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Fun, feminine and dramatic in parts, this collection was full of classic shapes with a youthful spin.

A tweed suit glistened with a shiny coating of clear sequins, while pearl fringe swung jauntily from the bottom of short black jacket. An evening look had a long black skirt and a white ruffled lace top with statement sleeves, recalling “Little Women.”

More nighttime drama in the form of a tulle gown in highlighter pink or long satin dresses edged in dip-dyed ostrich feathers. One ankle-length dress came with delicate balloon sleeves, and a cheongsam button detail at the top, a nod to Zhang’s heritage.

All of them were roomy, easy and left enough space for extra helpings of Champagne and mousse at the gala dinner.