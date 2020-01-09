Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Victoria Beckham stayed true to form, sending out a snazzy collection of daywear in saturated, eye-catching colors and Seventies flower power prints.

There was lots of soft corduroy, from the wide wale trousers in grasshopper green or caffe latte to a tailored pinwale suit in baby blue. The latter was cinched at the waist with a skinny belt and a shiny buckle made from kissing swans, one of the season’s motifs.

Knits played a starring role, too: They came chunky and cropped or fuzzy and cozy and were a match for those gorgeous wide-leg cords. Other knits were light as air, as in a featherweight navy wrap dress with a criss-cross top.

Beckham always says she’s the customer for the collection, and that she wants to offer women comfortable, uncomplicated fashion.

To wit, she crafted long, flowing dresses from flower-print chiffon, and silk twill top-and-skirt combos covered in purple and brown flowers.

There were myriad fun separates here to play with, too.

Forest green gabardine trousers with a long and lean silhouette; stiff and sleek Japanese denim wide-leg trousers, and a faded pink tuxedo shirt with ruffled lace spilling down the front were all standouts.