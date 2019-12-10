Galleries

The Scandinavian elegance as portrayed by Finnish artist Helene Schjerfbeck served as the main inspiration for creative director Simon Holloway.

In particular, the designer looked at the painter’s portraits to create the collection’s signature crisscross neckline defining the essential, chic organic cotton shirts worn under impeccably crafted mannish suits, as well as the feminine, fluid dresses splashed with a wintery floral blossom.

An authentic sense of luxury minimalism took center stage in the lineup, where traditional silhouettes were peppered by special details, such as the knitted back inserts on suits and the leather touches on the lapels of soft tailored coats. Draping gave a dynamic attitude to a cashmere and silk fitted top, which was matched with a plissé skirt in fine wool.

Putting the focus on sustainability, this season the company introduced a new eco-friendly viscose and wool blend and stretch pants were crafted combining wool and recycled polyester. Agnona also replaced down feather and synthetic padding with layers of recycled cashmere.