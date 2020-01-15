Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

“Simplicity is not banality,” stated Alberta Ferretti during a preview of her pre-fall collection. The designer played with staples of the women’s wardrobe, which she revisited with her signature elegant twist. The result was a charming, accessible collection of easy to wear pieces combining uncomplicated silhouettes with luxurious fabrics and special touches.

Empowering women with polished refinement, she delivered a lineup of sartorial monochromatic outfits, including coats, suits and blouses in a delicate color palette of mint, light gray and white. Their essentiality was counterbalanced by the more flamboyant eccentricity of boucle dresses enriched with feathers, while silk blouses with soft bows at the collar, pleated skirts and frocks were splashed with poetic natural patterns.

Leather, employed for graphic coats and pencil skirts with a slightly Seventies vibe, introduced a sleek touch, which created an appealing contrast with the romantic and feminine appeal of Ferretti’s well known silk gowns, infused with timeless elegance.