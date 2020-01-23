A. Teodoro Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Albino Teodoro goes his own way continuing to build on the signature couture-level craftsmanship and poetic subtexts that are part of his DNA. Once again for pre-fall his starting point was anchored to the arts, particularly to floral-yet-graphic illustrations appearing on the covers of the Ver Sacrum magazine that served as a manifesto for the Vienna Secession art movement in the late 18th century.

The graphic floral motifs, including a black-and-white iteration Tedoro called “Klimt flower,” were splashed on shirtdresses crafted from wool gauze or silk and polyester blends for everyday pieces. The designer worked the same print into billowing capes with peplum sleeves and short dresses with dramatic silhouettes crafted from silk faille.

The romantic ethos was counterbalanced by austere tailored pieces, including military topcoats extremely fitted at the waist with kimono sleeves and rounded shoulders or checkered suits with double-breasted jackets and culottes that nodded to the brand’s sartorial know-how.

Teodoro also offered denim in both baggy and straight cuts, adding his personal touch via floral embroideries and his logo on the back pocket to complement a lineup that was both charming and commercially smart.