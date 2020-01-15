Brognano Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Nicola Brognano loves ruffles, sequins and dramatic silhouettes — all signature elements that he has championed since launching his brand to deliver a girly aesthetic. For pre-fall, the designer veered to a slightly different direction looking into the wardrobes of women from different decades and picking the things he liked in order to convey a more grown-up look still incorporating his feminine touch.

A voluminous gown combining layers of tulle embellished with polka dots and geometric patterns had a minimal eco leather bodice, while the mannish feel of a burgundy wool suit was softened by the bejeweled bow of a blouse layered underneath. Tiny lilac sequins embellished Fifties-inspired shirtdresses worn under large-lapeled topcoats with strong shoulders that had a Seventies flare. “The girl I envisioned not necessarily wants to reference a precise mood, but she likes pieces that can be worn everyday,” said Brognano, who proved he’s evolving his style without forgetting his loyal customers.