Coliac Pre Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Launched as a footwear label, Coliac is slowly but steadily making a name for itself in fashion.

For pre-fall, creative director Martina Grasselli conceived a wearable yet interestincollection where staples such as the suit and the plissé skirt were revisited with charming details, such as eye-catching bows and asymmetric cuts.

Mannish fabrics with a sartorial appeal were juxtaposed with fluid textures and micro floral patterns, while the metallic details and the pearl applications immediately linked to the brand’s signature sophisticated derby shoes.