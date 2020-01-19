  View Gallery — 18   Photos

Launched as a footwear label, Coliac is slowly but steadily making a name for itself in fashion.

For pre-fall, creative director Martina Grasselli conceived a wearable yet interestincollection where staples such as the suit and the plissé skirt were revisited with charming details, such as eye-catching bows and asymmetric cuts.

Mannish fabrics with a sartorial appeal were juxtaposed with fluid textures and micro floral patterns, while the metallic details and the pearl applications immediately linked to the brand’s signature sophisticated derby shoes.

Coliac Pre Fall 2020

18 Photos 

You May Also Like

load comments