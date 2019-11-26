Dsquared2 Pre Fall 2020

Good girls and bad girls.

For pre-fall, Dean and Dan Caten portrayed an army of posh British college chicks. They spanned from respectable tops of the class in sartorial blazers, striped sweaters and jeans to naughty, highly glamorous rebels pairing their boyfriends’ oversize cardigans with checkered micro skirts.

In keeping with the brand’s signature attitude, the mood was hyper fun at Dsquared2, where the collection, worked in a palette of autumn tones matched with Eighties’ bright primary hues, was all about a revisited preppy style. Maxi down jackets in striped sartorial fabrics, jeans with colorful patches, chic blanket capes layered on suits, as well as rugby shirts transformed into puffers with built-in hoodies were some of the cool designs giving a young and fun twist to the lineup. Checks, argyle, stripes added a graphic attitude, maxi anoraks and colorful drawstrings injected a sporty feel, while denim shirts and pants punctuated with crystals exuded pure glamour.

A signature in every Dsquared2 collection, tailoring got feminine with tuxedo-like jumpsuits worn with coordinated double-breasted blazers, as well as high-waisted pleated pants matched with gold jacquard jackets.