Dundas Pre-Fall 2020

Peter Dundas is continuing to build a strong image for his namesake line, adding new layers — and categories — to his sensual and unapologetic style.

A master of eveningwear attire, season after season, the designer is proving his commitment in pushing his fashion lexicon forward, embracing more daywear options.

For the 11th collection of his label, he was inspired by the New Romantic movement, which lent a new voice to his signature inclination toward the Seventies’ aesthetics.

Inspired by his London headquarters located at the Island recording studios, the designer infused the lineup with references to signature looks of music icons, including Duran Duran and Adam and the Ants. This approach reflected in key pieces, such as admiral coats and vests to be worn over ruffled baroque blouses with metallic stripes.

Nautical elements also defined his glossy and hyper-feminine looks. A chic pattern of ropes was splashed on long dresses and one-shoulder frocks, often styled with matching bandanas and suede thigh-high boots oozing Seventies Boho vibes. The same attitude resonated into an intricate underwater motif of corals rendered on long frilled skirts, puffed-sleeved tops and breezy midi frocks with ruffled hems.

Expanding his product offering with a more quotidian appeal, Dundas introduced denim that he cut for flared sailor pants and jumpsuits and delivered soft constructed tailored options.

Next spring, Dundas’ hip customers juggling between Ibiza and Mykonos will also have the chance to pepper their look with bijoux featuring the brand’s signature panther motif, as well as with the label’s first pair of sunglasses developed with Italian specialist LGR Eyewear.