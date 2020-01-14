Emilio Pucci Pre-Fall 2020

  View Gallery — 36   Photos

A picture of a luxurious boat with the sails printed with a signature Emilio Pucci colorful print inspired a sense of breezy freedom, which the brand’s design team injected into the collection.

New pajama sets with off-the-shoulder tops and lightweight chiffon micro tunics seemed ideal for a boating holiday, while quilted capes offered coverups for when the temperatures drop.

The collection’s overall sense of laid-back playfulness was exalted by the psychedelic look of swirling, distorted prints popping up across all the categories, from the well-cut suits to the revisited Marilyn dresses crafted from jacquard fabrics guaranteeing new, more modern proportions and volumes.

Known for its unique prints, Emilio Pucci also explored the world of solids by delivering styles that includes body-con frocks punctuated by sensual ergonomic stitching and jumpsuits with embroidered sleeves.

