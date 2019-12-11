Emporio Armani Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

For his Emporio Armani pre-fall collection, Giorgio Armani revised his signature soft take on the sartorial tradition with a young, laid-back and sometimes ironic attitude.

Playing with proportions, he cut a jacket short and boxy to refresh the image of the classic tuxedo, which included pleated, fluid pants, while he crafted another suit in a feminine blazer with the waist highlighted by a cummerbund-inspired inlaid detail, from a comfortable stretch black velvet.

Workwear inspired the silhouette and the embellishments of a velvet jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a thick belt and a pop feel was injected in a gray wrap dress splashed with an allover motif of sketched hot pink sunglasses. The pattern returned in a micro version on a draped blouse tucked into a ruffled miniskirt, its feminine attitude creating a charming balance with the mannish appeal of a knitted blouson.

Classic tailoring patterns, including Prince of Wales, checks and houndstooth, sometimes mixed and matched, exalted the sartorial elegance of the lineup, which also had more glamorous options, such as a long-sleeve minidress embroidered with sequins creating a black-and-white damier pattern.