Ermanno Scervino Pre-Fall 2020

For pre-fall, Ermanno Scervino refreshed his signature feminine elegance injecting a rock-chic attitude into the lineup. Playing with contrasting materials, skinny leather pants were paired with a white crepe shirt with cutouts exposing the shoulders and romantic frills running down the sleeves.

Leather jogger pants also crafted from super soft napa were cropped at the ankle and came with a men’s shirt enriched by black lace embroideries. Leather and lace were seamlessly integrated in a pleated midi skirt that exuded refined elegance worn with a fitted blazer.

Scervino’s penchant for the masculine-feminine dichotomy and for the reinterpretation of classic men’s wear tropes echoed in the checkered double-breasted pantsuit decorated with gold Lurex threads and in a cocoon herringbone coat covered in white crystals.

An intricately embroidered lace bustier gown punctuated with tiny crystals looked young and somewhat rebellious with its asymmetric skirt, paired with sturdy combat boots. The look encapsulated the designer’s mind-set for the collection, one rooted in craftsmanship and nonchalant femininity.