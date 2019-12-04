Etro Pre-Fall 2020

Galleries

Nourishing her chic, nomadic spirit, the woman Veronica Etro portrayed for pre-fall got inspired by Argentinian gauchos and Central European iconography to create her distinctive, individual wardrobe.

A charming sense of coziness was infused into the striped ponchos, blanket coats and skirts — their adventurous look counterbalanced by the urban appeal of precise shirts and floral denim pants. Cardigans with a sophisticated artisanal look were juxtaposed with tomboy-like corduroy suits with rolled up short pants, as well as flowing silk maxidresses decorated with delicate ruffles. Finding a balance between refined eccentricity and elevated essentials, rich patchwork knitted dresses found a counterpart in lively frocks worked in solids peppered by luxurious textures.

Highlighting the more metropolitan aspect of the collection, Etro also offered her own take on preppy with mannish tailored suits, printed jeans styled with penny loafers, and a stripe shirt paired with a skirt crafted from vintage Etro ties — a tribute to a dress created by the designer during her Central Saint Martins years.