Forte Forte Pre-Fall 2020

For pre-fall, Giada Forte took an imaginative trip along the East Coast.

References to the American countryside culture, reflecting in the blanket-inspired graphic embroideries peppering maxi cardigans and coats, were juxtaposed to the sparkling accents of frocks and fluid, deconstructed suits that looked perfect for glamorous nights out in New York City.

The overall mood was unquestionably Forte Forte with washed silks, rich textures and deep colors conveying that poetic, emotional, distinctive style which is deeply associated with the brand.

Slouchy pants matched with small jackets enriched with velvet inserts, blouses with tiny ruffles at the collar shown with effortless chic suede outfits, as well as denim oversize suits with double-breasted jackets were some of the key looks of this highly wearable lineup, designed for women who want to embrace sophistication in a very unique way.