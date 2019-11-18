Just Cavalli Pre Fall 2020

Just Cavalli has rediscovered its boldest soul for pre-fall.

The brand’s internal design team took inspiration from the sensual, free and irreverent atmosphere of Studio 54 to create a collection for women who want to steal the spotlight.

Just Cavalli’s signature wild animal motifs took center stage in the lineup. Maxi tiger stripes in a hot pink and black combination were splashed on asymmetric dresses worked in shiny fabrics, while black and white leopard spots popped up on the giant ruffle framing the silhouette of a feminine frock and gave a twist to a mannish camel coal injected with military flair. The collection included multicolor python motifs, which, for example, were used on the sheer details of a mini flared dress.

Asymmetric cuts, plunging V-necks and sparkling effects, conveyed with the use of shimmering fringes and Lurex inserts, gave an audacious attitude to the lineup, which was strong on revisited staples, such as Seventies suits and sexy frocks, filtered through Just Cavalli’s quintessentially rock-‘n’-roll sensibility.